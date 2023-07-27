Samsung was gracious enough to send us its latest foldables devices, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. Naturally, before we review them, we need to unbox them.

On the hardware side, you’ll notice that not too much has changed versus last year’s models. However, it needs to absolutely be noted that both phones feature Samsung’s new hinge system that allows them to close completely flat. It may not sound crazy, but it’s ridiculously slick and feels amazing in hand. Flip fans will also appreciate the enlarged cover display, which is a huge upgrade over the Z Flip 4. For a complete writeup and specs rundown, look here.

Let’s get this rolling.

Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5 Unboxing