A little over a year ago, Solana announced its $1,000 crypto phone called Saga. We were initially very excited for this device, as it was thought that the company was going to build what could have been a follow up to the original Essential Phone. That’s not what we got. Instead, it was a high-priced smartphone designed to “put web3 in the palm of your hand.”

This week, after what we can only assume was a few months of poor sales (phone officially released earlier this year), Solana announced that it has significantly cut the price of Saga from $1,000 to $599. That’s a major slash, and as far as we know, it’s not because Solana has new hardware on the horizon and needs to make inventory.

Here’s what Solana says about the price cut.

Four months ago, we introduced a revolutionary smartphone with a clear vision: to put web3 at your fingertips. Saga users embraced the mobile-first experience and rewards like the exclusive Claynosaurz mint. We’re constantly adding new benefits like allowlists and NFT drops, as well as innovative applications to the Solana App Store. Reducing Saga’s price is the next step to bring more people into the ecosystem and drive web3’s mobile future. Now is the perfect time to switch to Saga.

Now, just because I don’t personally care for NFTs, crypto, or anything of the sort, that doesn’t mean you may not enjoy this device. Specs include Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, 512GB storage, 12GB RAM, 6.67″ FHD AMOLED display at 120Hz, 4,100mAh battery with wireless charging, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 6, rear fingerprint sensor, 16MP selfie shooter, and a dual camera. At $599, that ain’t too shabby. And as far as hardware goes, it’s a great looking device, especially with that rear fingerprint reader.

If you’re interested at this new price, follow the link.