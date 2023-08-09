If the latest Galaxy S24 Ultra rumor proves to be accurate, owners who love the zoom function on their Samsung device are in for a treat. Currently, the Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 10MP telephoto camera, capable of 3x optical zoom. According to well-known leaker @UniverseIce, that particular lens is in for a massive upgrade.

In a tweet sent out this week, the leaker states that the S24 Ultra is set to feature a 50MP telephoto, still capable of the 3x optical zoom. That means you’re still getting that same zoom function, which is already insanely good (link to my favorite comedic TikTok about Android zoom levels), but now with larger files with room for enhanced details.

Sadly, no other details were shared.

While we’re inching our way closer to the Galaxy S24 lineup’s launch, which will more than likely be early next year, we’ll keep you posted as we learn more. While we wait, if we have any zoom lovers here, let’s see some good zoom examples from your phone! I want to see some sweet zoom shots.

// @UniverseIce