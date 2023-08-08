Time’s Running Out to Pre-Order Your New Galaxy Foldable

Not to alarm you, but you only have a couple more days left to pre-order and save money on your new Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Galaxy Z Fold 5 from Samsung. Why is it so important to pre-order? Most importantly, we want you to save money if you decide to buy one of these phones. They start at $999 and go all the way up to $2159 for a 1TB model of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. That’s expensive.

During the pre-order period, which will last two more days and some change, Samsung is offering instant savings on devices, free storage upgrades (example: 512GB for the price of 256GB, etc.), and is also providing enhanced trade-in values. Buyers with eligible devices can receive up to $1000 of instant credit, which would obviously lower the cost of entry significantly.

It is not always worth it to pre-order Android devices, but in the case of Samsung, it is almost certainly the best time to buy as the enticements are never as good as they are during this period.

If you’re on the fence and waiting for our reviews, you’ll need to wait a tad bit longer. Kellen is on vacation and I only have two hands. However, I can tell you that I’ve been using the Galaxy Z Fold 5 for well over a week now and it’s been going great. It’s a very fun phone to use and people (family and strangers) can’t seem to get over the fact that it can fold in half.