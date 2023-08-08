Control Netflix Games on Big Screen With Upcoming Controller App

Netflix has been busy publishing games to its platform for mobile players, but for subscribers who want to get some gaming in on the big screen, now there’s a dedicated Netflix Game Controller app listed on iOS, hopefully coming soon to Android.

With this app, gamers will be able to access gaming titles via the TV and control them on their phone. From what we can gather, no games are yet playable, but should start arriving soon considering this app is listed on the App Store. Again, for Android people, we get nothing yet.

To remind you, Netflix has published a ton of games as of late. On Android, there are well over 50 titles to play. No doubt, some of these could be sweet on a larger TV, so we will await patiently for this all to launch officially and be usable.

We’ll keep you posted, Android friends.

// TechCrunch