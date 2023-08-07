Pixel Watch Now Receiving August Security Patch

Your Pixel phone should be now picking up the August security patch, and should you happen to have Google’s Pixel Watch sitting on your wrist, you should know that the same patch is rolling out to your watch this week, too.

When updated, Pixel Watch models will show software version RWDC.230805.001, but inside, you probably won’t spot too many changes. According to Google’s own changelog, “The Aug 2023 software update includes the latest security patches for Pixel Watch users.”

Sorry, that’s it.

Google says to expect this update to rollout “over the next week in phases depending on carrier and device.” In other words, it should be going live right away on some devices, but you may not see it for a few days. Well, you can always try this trick to get the update immediately.

Pixel Watch Downloads: Factory Images