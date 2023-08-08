Pixel Watch, easily my favorite Android-related device released in 2022, is currently on sale. For those not in need of the LTE model, you can snag the WiFi option for just $289, which is $60 off the usual price. Need the LTE? Your new watch is $80 off, bringing the total down to $319.

Is it possible Google is making room for the Pixel Watch 2? Yup, absolutely. Does that mean it’s a good time to save money? Yup, both things can be true. If it wasn’t for my testing of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, I’d still be wearing a Pixel Watch. I love the size, battery life, and the performance is more than adequate for my needs. It’s a really solid watch.

Follow the links below to save yourself some moolah.

Buy Links: WiFi ($289) | LTE ($319)