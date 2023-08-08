Google detailed this morning that as of this week, all RCS conversations inside of Google Messages, including group chats (first launched in beta earlier this year), are now end-to-end encrypted. That means the texts between you and your friends are private, which is probably for the best.

Google is going one step further and enabling RCS by default for new and existing users, unless said user has previously turned RCS off in the settings menu.

You’ll see all of these changes starting now. Happy texting.

// Google Support