Since we all love encryption and sending messages, there’s big news to know about in the world of Google Messages. After first rolling out encryption to group chats in the beta version of Google Messages, folks on stable are apparently now seeing that same upgrade.

The current build seeing this new feature is messages.android_20230329_00_RC01.phone_dynamic, according to Mishaal Rahman. If on that build, feel free to try and get all of the friends you know who use RCS and Google Messages and try to send them messages. To know that it is encrypted, you will see this lock icon next to the timestamp and also this send button .

I wish I could tell you that I have tested it and that it works, but like many of you, I’m on the Google Messages beta which should have received this feature some time ago. Also, the entire world around me messages in Telegram and not through the ancient method known as text messaging.

Of course, you have to have RCS in order for this to work as well, as it is an RCS feature and not just a Google Messages feature. That further complicates the situation or possibly limits who you can even take advantage of it with. RCS sounds neat! Don’t get me wrong! But Google took way too long to roll this out and everyone I know was convinced to use other platforms.

Hey, Google Messages users, let me know if your group chats in RCS now have encryption. I sure hope they do.

Google Play Link: Google Messages