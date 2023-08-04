DEAL: Chromecast With Google TV (HD) Down to $20

Last month, Google hosted a sale on the 4K model of the Chromecast With Google TV. This week, we’re seeing the HD version priced at just $19.99, $10 off its usual price. Is Google making room for something new?

Speculation aside, at $20, these are the products we tend to label as no-brainers. They are solid offerings, better than most dongles on the market at comparable pricing. With this HD model, you get access to Google Play and all of your favorite streaming apps, can manage your smart home via Google Assistant, and plenty else.

It’s $20. If you don’t have one already and want to turn your dumb TV into a smart TV, just do it.