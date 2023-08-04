Nothing Phone 2 Gets Another Massive Camera Update

Nothing is shipping out the Nothing OS 2.0.2 update to owners of the Nothing Phone 2. Inside, users will find many camera improvements, which should help boost performance across the board for both rear shooters. The phone’s first update back in July also included many camera improvements.

Specifically, Nothing lists improved low light performance, an enhanced bokeh effect in Portrait mode, overall clarity improvements when shooting at 50MP, improved clarity for the selfie camera, as well as faster HDR processing speeds. These are all good things.

In addition to the camera upgrade, the update also includes the latest July Android security patch.

Nothing mentions that for now, this update is only for the Phone 2. OG Nothing Phone owners should receive it by the end of August.

