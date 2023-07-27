Galaxy Z Fold 5 Pre-Orders Live: Here’s the Best Deal

Assuming you watched Samsung Unpacked, there’s a good chance that you have already gone out looking for Galaxy Z Fold 5 pre-orders because you know the early deals are often the best. You would be correct in thinking that, and yes, we have the details on the best Fold 5 pre-order deals so far.

There will be carrier deals to have, as well as an offer directly from Samsung. Since we typically like Samsung’s offers more than others, because they offer instant credits for trade-ins, let’s start there.

Samsung’s Best Galaxy Z Fold 5 pre-order deal

Like every year, Samsung is offering an “enhanced” trade-in value if you are willing to hand over your current phone to receive an instant discount on the Fold 5. Because it is “enhanced,” that means we should be seeing some of the best values during this pre-order time that will eventually lower as the phone goes on sale and onward throughout its life. The time to take advantage is now.

To start, Samsung will give you up to $1,000 off in an instant discount that comes off the price today. That means you could pay as little as $799 for a Galaxy Fold 5, instead of anywhere near the full $1,799 asking price for the base model.

The phones that will get you $1,000 off include the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. You’ll also get $800 off for a Galaxy S23+, Galaxy Fold 3, or Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Fold 2 is fetching $600 off. There are a couple of Apple and Google devices at the full $1,000 trade-in too, so hit that pre-order link below to check all devices.

As a bonus perk for pre-ordering, Samsung is offering a free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB. You should also see a $150 discount if you choose the 1TB option.

And finally, if you pre-order and bundle other devices like the Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, or any of the Galaxy Tab S9 models, you’ll get a big discount on those too. Bundling a Galaxy Watch 6 drops it to $149.99 (from $299.99), plus you could save $300 on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 Pre-order Link

Carrier Deals: Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile

The carrier deals aren’t usually any good because they require that you add new lines on expensive unlimited plans, make you wait for trade-in credits, sign long term contracts, etc. But for those who would rather do it all through Verizon or AT&T or T-Mobile, here are their offers.

Verizon: $1,000 towards a Galaxy Z Fold 5 with select trade-ins and a new line on Unlimited Plus. You could also upgrade with “qualified 5G unlimited plans” and get the same $1,000. Verizon didn’t say this to us, but my guess is that the $1,000 discount is applied over 3 years. This is likely a 3-year contract. Verizon is offering a free storage upgrade like Samsung. (Verizon Link)

AT&T: New and existing customers can get up to $1,000 off with Galaxy phone trade-ins. They’ll also double the storage like Samsung is doing, but you do have to sign-up for a device payment plan. I’m also going to assume that means a 3-year contract. (AT&T Link)

T-Mobile: Like the other two carriers, T-Mo is doing $1,000 off with proper trade-in or by adding a line with select 5G plans. They too require a device payment plan, but at least their’s is for 24 months and not 3 years like the other two. (T-Mobile Link)