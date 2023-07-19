With only a few days to go until Samsung shows off its new Galaxy Watch 6 line, the company is starting to announce related items that’ll tie the whole situation together. They do this often before a big Unpacked event, so this isn’t something new. These are often the items that could be software related that will touch on more than just the new devices.

For today, Samsung announced three apps that’ll come to the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, as well as some older watches. Those apps are Samsung Wallet, Thermo Check, and WhatsApp.

If you’ve been following recent Wear OS news, you should already know that WhatsApp has been in the works since at least May of this year. Google talked about it at I/O and we thought it would then arrive with the June Pixel Watch feature drop. Samsung says that Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 owners “can now use WhatsApp’s first-ever smartwatch app.” Go look for it if you own one of those watches. (Google Play Link)

Samsung Wallet “will come to the new Galaxy Watch series” to allow users to make payments, provide IDs, and use show tickets. Samsung didn’t say anything about older watches, but I don’t see why they wouldn’t get Wallet as well. After all, they have Samsung Pay and this is the replacement for it.

And finally, Thermo Check is first coming to the Galaxy Watch 6 series before expanding to the Galaxy Watch 5 line. What is Thermo Check? Samsung describes it as an app as using your watch’s infrared technology for temperature measurements. This means users can “easily measure the temperature of their surroundings, from meals they are about to eat to water they are about to swim in, all without any physical contact required.” Hold up, what? My mind is kind of blown by that idea.

I’m kind of ready now more than ever for the Galaxy Watch 6.