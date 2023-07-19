We talked moments ago about new app experiences coming to Samsung’s Galaxy Watch line, including an app that’ll let you take the temperature of your food. We also mentioned that WhatsApp was supposed to freed itself from beta and officially launch on Wear OS – that has indeed happened.

WhatsApp is here for those with watches that have Wear OS 3. The list of those types of watches would include the Google Pixel Watch, Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 4, Fossil Gen 6 line, and the new TicWatch Pro 5. If you own any of those watches, fire open the Google Play store on your watch and you might see a top banner that reads, “WhatsApp is here,” like I did on my Pixel Watch.

The app is a standalone messaging app that’ll let you start new conversations, send and receive text messages, send and receive voice messages, use emoji and quick replies, and take calls.

Since I’m not a WhatsApp user, I’ll have to rely on you to tell me if it’s awesome or not.

Google Play Link: WhatsApp