OnePlus 12 Specs Leak: Upgrades in Chip, Battery

The first OnePlus foldable is reportedly around the corner and looks to be everything we could ask for in a folding device. Whether it ends up as the OnePlus V Fold or the OnePlus Open, we’re pretty excited about it. We are not here to talk about that today, though, as rumors of the upcoming OnePlus 12 are here to steal headlines.

The OnePlus 12 is rumored to launch at the end of the year looking like a weird knockoff of the OnePlus 11. The first renders of the device showed up only a week ago to start planting the idea of it in our minds.

For this week, @onleaks has brought out a list of specs that are believed to belong to a OnePlus 12. Since OnePlus ditched the “Pro” naming scheme, we expect a OnePlus 12 to be very premium, just like the OnePlus 11 was.

Here are the purported specs:

Display : 6.7″ 2K LTPO OLED with 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.7″ 2K LTPO OLED with 120Hz refresh rate Chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM : 16GB LPDDR5X

: 16GB LPDDR5X Storage : 256GB UFS 4.0

: 256GB UFS 4.0 Battery : 5400mAh (100W wired, 50W wireless charging)

: 5400mAh (100W wired, 50W wireless charging) Rear Camera : 50MP Main, 50MP Ultra-wide, 64MP Telephoto

: 50MP Main, 50MP Ultra-wide, 64MP Telephoto Front Camera : 32MP

: 32MP OS: Android 14, OxygenOS 14

That looks like a pretty typical flagship specs list. If something stands out it’s probably the big ol’ 5400mAh battery and the new Qualcomm chip. That chip should go official in October, so that would fit in with the timeline of the OnePlus 12 launching as early as December. The battery is a sizable upgrade over the 5000mAh battery used in the OnePlus 11.

But what about the rest? Are we at this point where it has become impossible to standout? Like, other than Google doing weird temperature sensors, this seems like the specs list of every phone now.

