Nothing Phone (2) Grabs First Update and Its a Big One

The Nothing Phone (2) opened for pre-orders earlier in the week and those should ship around July 17. Once they do and you receive your order, prepare for an important first update out of the box.

My review unit picked up Nothing OS 2.0.1 this morning. The update has a long list of changes and fixes that touch on everything from zooming in portrait mode to improved battery and charging performance to stabilizing network connections. There’s a lot here.

The update to Nothing OS 2.0.1 (build Pong-T2.0-230709-2003) weighs in at 105MB. It appears to still only include the June Android security patch, so since Nothing is only committing to bi-monthly updates, I guess we’re skipping July.

Here’s everything new:

New features

Glyph Composer is now live on the Play Store! Use the app to create and record your very own Glyph Ringtones.

Introducing Glyph Progress for Uber. Check the progress of an incoming Uber ride via the Glyph Interface. This feature is currently in an experimental phase, so you may experience some inconsistencies.

Widgets can now be added to your lock screen / Always-on-Display. Available to set up on the lock screen settings page.

Quick Settings widgets. Add your most-used Quick Settings tiles directly to your home or lock screen.

Reworked popular Nothing Machine ringtones and notification sounds from Phone (1), adjusted to match the new segmented design of Phone (2).

4 new wallpapers.

One-handed Mode

Camera

Portrait mode now supports 2x zoom.

Motion capture is now supported in 50MP mode.

Introduced a brand new Nothing style photo watermark.

Optimised the HDR effectiveness across the board.

Optimised photo clarity when shooting between 4x and 10x zoom.

Improved camera quality when used in third party apps.

Reduced lag and optimised stabilisation algorithm when shooting videos.

Improvements

Improved battery and charging performance in extreme conditions.

Improved the consistency of wireless charging and Battery Share.

Improved Face Unlock and fingerprint sensor performance.

Regulated system sounds volume across the board.

Optimised Essential Notification and other Glyph Interface logic.

Bug fixes

Resolved Quick Settings expansion issue.

Improved network stability.

Resolved NFC related issue.

More general bug fixes.

And here’s the screenshot o the update for fun:

You pre-ordering after reading our review, or nah?