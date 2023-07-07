Google’s own code is pointing to an upcoming Wear OS beta program, designed for select watch owners to test what’s presumed to be Wear OS 4.

First showcased at Google I/O this year, Wear OS 4 hosts a nice list of changes, such as improved battery life for devices, upgraded watch face customization features, as well as backup and restore support that allows a user to switch a phone or watch without having to factory reset the watch. If you have followed DL for any amount of time, you know how excited we are for that feature.

If and when Google does launch this beta program, it’s likely that watch owners will access it the same way supported phone owners do, which is via android.com/beta. On that page, you can opt-in and opt-out your device from Android beta programs. It’s straightforward and requires no actual work from the user. As of this week, the two Pixel Watch models (WiFi, LTE) are the only devices listed as supported, but that could change.

Bring it on, Google. We love playing with new stuff.

