As is the case with most foldables, it appears that self repairs with the Pixel Fold may be difficult, but manageable. As we’re now seeing thanks to PBK Reviews on YouTube, even the device’s USB C port is attached to the motherboard, making replacement somewhat difficult, but not impossible. Such is life with these expensive, foldable phones.

Getting into the actual device doesn’t seem very difficult, as it’s only a layer of glue keeping the backside attached. After proper heating, you’ll be able to remove the back cover and peek at the internals. From here, you’ll need a special screwdriver (Torx) to start dismantling.

PBK went ahead and gave the device a repairability score of 6.5 out of 10, which isn’t bad at all, but it could have been better if the battery was more easily accessible and if the actual labor of repair didn’t take so long. You can skip to 10:09 in the video to see the score breakdown. Overall, it’s a fun video to watch.

Enjoy.