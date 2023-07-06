Nothing’s Ear (2) Buds Now Come in Black

First launching in March of this year, Nothing has released a new version of their Ear (2) earbuds, this time in all-black. Nothing changes about the buds other than the color, so if for some reason you didn’t like the white accents from the previous release, these black buds are calling your name.

The Ear (2) from Nothing offer “better sound” and “better quality,” according to the company. They re-positioned the mics on the buds to offer better voice quality when on calls, improved Bluetooth “significantly” with a new antenna structure, extended battery life by using a new chip over the original Ear (1), and added press controls for better…control.

They also offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) again, Bluetooth 5.3, an IP54 rating in the buds, Fast Pair on Android, Dual Connection to multiple devices, and Qi wireless charging in the case. They are fully loaded buds, and they should be at $149.99.

The only place to buy Ear (2) in black is direct from Nothing, which we’ve linked to below. This new color is available right away.

Buy Nothing Ear (2)