Nothing Unveils Ear (2) Buds at $149

Nothing super fans, the company’s next product is now up for sale, the Ear (2) earbuds priced at $149. These are the second iteration of Nothing’s audio line, still rocking that sexy see-thru design.

For specs, Nothing lists 11.6mm dynamic drivers, noise cancellation of up to 40dB, IP54 water resistance, in-ear detection, up to 36 hours of playback with ANC disabled when coupled with case (22.5h with ANC enabled), Google’s Fast Pair, and plenty else.

As for how these may differ from last year, one thing that sticks out is the ingress protection rating, with last year’s earbuds only coming with a rating of IPX4, while the new Ear (2) comes with IP54. That should offer more protection for users who may find themselves around lots of dirt, sand, dust, and other sorts of small debris.

If you think these earbuds look good, you’ll probably want to hurry, as these sorts of products tend to sell out quickly and then not get restocked for a while. Additionally, Nothing is including additional branded merchandise for free for a limited time with purchase. Not bad.

Have at it.