It has been about a month since we last shared news on a batch of Verizon 5G upgrades in several states and cities, so we’re back with another update. Verizon calls these “major” with every news release, making them worth a quick share for those who happen to live in any of these locations.

In this latest round, cities like Cincinnati, Detroit, Dallas, Orlando, and Pittsburgh all make the list. Since these cities received individual callouts from Verizon, this means expansion of 5G Ultra Wideband, which is a mix of both 5G mmW and the C-band (or mid-band) 5G that will truly make your 5G experience better. These two 5G technologies make up for the premium side of Verizon’s 5G network that will deliver speeds as fast or faster than your home internet, assuming you can connect.

For states, Verizon laid out their expansions in Indiana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. When they share state-wide expansions, this typically means they’ve pushed 5G Ultra Wideband into smaller cities and markets for the first time. As an aside, this has become a fun monthly learning process for me, where I find out that there are towns in this country called all sorts of wild things like Devils Lake and Oilton. Wonderful.

Of course, whenever we’re talking about Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, we have to remind you that not all customers are allowed to connect to this technology. Verizon has specific 5G plans that allow you onto their best network, while the rest are forced to sit on their sub-par 5G nationwide network. That nationwide 5G experience is often slower than you may remember from the days of 4G LTE.

Enough of that, below you’ll find the full list of everywhere that Verizon says has received recent “major” 5G upgrades. Let us know if that is indeed true.

Cities

Allentown, PA

Bonita Springs, FL

Buffalo, NY

Charleston, SC

Cincinnati, OH

Columbia, SC

Dallas, TX

Detroit, MI

Minneapolis, MN

Orlando, FL

Pittsburgh, PA

Spokane, WA

Indiana

St. Joseph

Kosciusko

South Bend

Elkhart

Goshen

Nappanee

LaGrange

Warsaw

North Dakota

Crosby

Columbus

Flaxton

Sherwood

Mohall

Westhope

Willow City

Belcourt

Rolla

Starkweather

Devils Lake

Anamoose

Velva

Williston

Newtown

Killdeer

Beach

Center

New Rockford

Jamestown

Gackle

Ashley

Grafton

Wahpeton

Drayton

Buxton

Valley City

Oriska

Forman

Ludden

Oklahoma

Lawton

Chickasha

Pryor

Oilton

Rush Springs

Dibble

Geronimo

South Dakota

Three Forks

Pine Ridge

Aberdeen

Parkston

Texas

Amarillo

Corpus Christi

Memphis

Bangs

Granite Shoals

Monahans

Cleburne

Granbury

Annona

Kaufman

Sherman

Bells

Denison

Collinsville

Mineral Wells

Wichita Falls

Ennis

Jacksonville

Weatherford

Terrel

