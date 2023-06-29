With right around two weeks to go until Prime Day 2023 arrives, we’re starting to see deals line-up ahead of time for you to prepare your wallets for. Amazon appears to be doing something new this year, where they are letting you request an invite to a deal to potentially increase your chances of getting a product or at the very least, they are letting you create a list of deals to get ready for rather than refreshing Amazon all day long in hopes of finding a deal before it’s gone.

One of those early deals we saw today involves the brand new Motorola Razr+, a flip phone foldable that has received plenty of positives remarks from early reviews. Tim is deep into testing it now and should have much more to tell you before Prime Day gets here, so if this deal sounds even decent, you might as well throw your name on the interested list.

If you hit that Amazon link below, you can request an invite to purchase the Motorola Razr+ 2023 with a $150 discount. That $150 off would drop the price to $849, which is a pretty remarkable price for a foldable with specs as good as the Razr+’s.

As a reminder, the new Razr+ features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, 3800mAh battery, and upgraded camera setup over previous Razr foldables. It has a large 3.6″ cover display that’ll let you do more than you might be used to on a flip phone before it unfolds into a 6.9″ display. The phone is also incredibly hot for a small foldable.

Again, if you want the $150 off deal, you need to sign-in below and request an invite. Hopefully, you then get invited on Prime Day.

Amazon Invite Link