Samsung is shipping out the latest June patch to its Galaxy S23 lineup, consisting of the Galaxy S23 itself, the larger Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

This is the update we’ve been waiting for as Galaxy S23 owners. Inside, we should see solid camera improvements, such as a new 2x zoom for the camera’s native Portrait Mode, a fix for an auto focus issue that users were experiencing, as well as a change in Night Mode processing. Extending beyond the camera, users are also reporting improved haptics, plus an overall smoother One UI experience.

Below you’ll find the updated build numbers.

Updated Software Build Numbers

Galaxy S23 – S911USQU1AWF3

– S911USQU1AWF3 Galaxy S23+ – S916USQU1AWF3

– S916USQU1AWF3 Galaxy S23 Ultra – S918USQU1AWF3

Enjoy!

// Verizon