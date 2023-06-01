Motorola’s Razr+ Costs $999 and Ships June 23

Motorola announced the new Razr+ today, as well as a new regular ol’ Razr. The new Razr+ is priced at $999 and will arrive June 23, with pre-orders opening June 16. The other Razr doesn’t yet have a price or release date, but will certainly be priced well under the Razr+.

Need the Razr+ specs? Here they are:

Main Display : 6.9″ pOLED at 165Hz (FHD+, 2640 x 1080, 413ppi)

: 6.9″ pOLED at 165Hz (FHD+, 2640 x 1080, 413ppi) External Display : 3.6″ pOLED at 144Hz (1066 x 1056, 413ppi)

: 3.6″ pOLED at 144Hz (1066 x 1056, 413ppi) Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ RAM : 8GB LPDDR5

: 8GB LPDDR5 Storage : 256GB

: 256GB Battery : 3800mAh

: 3800mAh Charging : 30W fast wired, 5W wireless

: 30W fast wired, 5W wireless Rear Camera : Main 12MP (f/1.5, OIS); Wide 13MP (f/2.2, FOV 108°)

: Main 12MP (f/1.5, OIS); Wide 13MP (f/2.2, FOV 108°) Front Camera : 32MP (f/2.4)

: 32MP (f/2.4) Software : Android 13

: Android 13 Security : Side-mounted fingerprint reader

: Side-mounted fingerprint reader Durability : IP52

: IP52 Connectivity : WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Dual SIM

: WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Dual SIM Other : Stereo speakers

: Stereo speakers Size (open) : 170.83 x 73.95 x 6.99mm, 188.5g

: 170.83 x 73.95 x 6.99mm, 188.5g Size (closed) : 88.42 x 73.95 x 15.1mm

: 88.42 x 73.95 x 15.1mm Colors: Infinite Black, Saltwater Slide, Viva Magenta

Once available, you’ll find the Razr+ through carrier partners that include AT&T, T-Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, Google Fi Wireless and Optimum Mobile. Motorola will also sell it unlocked at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola.com.

Here is the cheaper Razr that is coming at some point in a few months.

That’s all I’ve got.

// Motorola