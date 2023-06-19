Nearly All of Samsung’s 2023 Galaxy Lineup in One Photo (Updated)

Update: Samsung has requested that the leaked images be removed. However, if you’d like to see them, the originals are still live on Twitter.

More marketing images for Samsung’s upcoming lineup of Galaxy devices have hit the web, detailing pretty much everything we can expect from next month’s Unpacked event in South Korea.

The images, courtesy of @evleaks, feature both the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, plus our first look at the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. There is even a set of earbuds in the shot, but it’s hard to say for sure whether they are new buds or existing.

To our eyes, the big takeaway is a color option for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, sort of a minty looking color. The Galaxy Watch 6 has a matching strap, too. We don’t know if this will be an exclusive bespoke color available only if you order via Samsung’s website, but it’s really nice to seeing somethings besides black and white.

This is a great look at the upcoming Wear OS watches, too. We can make out some finish options, band options, as well as watch faces. Overall, handsome watches, but they look exactly like they have for the past couple of years. Nothing too new to see.

Samsung’s Ultra line of tablets are usually ridiculous in terms of specs and price, so if we’re being honest, I’m definitely excited to see what Samsung has planned there.

July in South Korea. Unpacked. Soon.

// @evleaks