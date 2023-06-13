Pixel Watch 2 Gets Codenames Revealed

Leading up to the Pixel Watch 2 unveiling, which should be alongside the new line of Pixel 8 smartphones, we still have yet to see the new device. For Google, that’s impressive, who usually has their hardware leaked on the early side of the calendar. Regardless, we continue to learn more about the device, this time being the codenames.

According to Google’s own documentation, spotted by the good people at 9to5Google, Pixel Watch 2 will sport a pair of codenames: Eos and Aurora. While two codenames is exciting, it doesn’t mean Google intends to release two size options of the device, which is a general hope among the Android community. Instead, it’s looking more likely that Eos is the WiFi variant and Aurora is the LTE model.

More on that, there’s still a possibility that we get two size options, it’s just looking less likely as we continue into the year with no evidence to suggest it to be true. Another rumored spec for the Pixel Watch 2 is a Snapdragon chipset, which even if we don’t get multiple size options, could be a solid upgrade.

As we learn more about Google’s upcoming Wear OS device(s), we’ll keep you posted.

// 9to5Google