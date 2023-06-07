After first arriving in “early access” form a couple of months ago, Minecraft is now fully available on Chromebooks today. More specifically, Minecraft: Bedrock Edition can now be purchased on Chromebooks, giving you yet another platform to hang out with your best Mob friends, like the zombie piglin.

Since this is Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, you’ll be able to play cross-platform with other users on Android, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Windows, access the Minecraft Marketplace, Realms, and more. This is not Java Edition, which is the original version of Minecraft with all of the mods and slightly more advanced controls, but is instead the version that was essentially built for consoles and mobile and controller play (as well as touch).

There were a set of minimum specs during the early access that are likely to stick around in order for you to run Minecraft. Here’s the list for you to check up against your own Chromebook:

Operating System : ChromeOS 111

: ChromeOS 111 System Architecture : 64-bit (x86_64, arm64-v8a)

: 64-bit (x86_64, arm64-v8a) Processor : Intel Celeron N4500, Intel i3-7130U, Mediatek MT8183, Qualcomm SC7180, AMD Ryzen 3 3250C or better

: Intel Celeron N4500, Intel i3-7130U, Mediatek MT8183, Qualcomm SC7180, AMD Ryzen 3 3250C or better Memory : 4 GB RAM

: 4 GB RAM Storage: Minimum of 1 GB game installation, maps, and other files

If you want Minecraft on your Chromebook, you’ll find it through Google Play on your Chromebook. Should you buy it that way, the game will cost $19.99 and come as a bundle that makes it available on your Android devices too. If you already bought Minecraft on Android, Google says that you should be able to buy the Chromebook version at a discounted $13.00 price.

Google Play Link: Minecraft

// Google