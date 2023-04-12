Curious what the name will be when HBO Max and Discovery+ become a single entity? It’s pretty simple. Max. The service will have all of the same HBO Max content you know and love, but it will now also include all of Discovery+’s content, too. That means more food shows, true crime titles, and plenty else.

Most importantly, the price isn’t changing. That’s not to say it won’t ever change, but for now, whatever you’re paying right now isn’t being raised when these changes take effect on May 23. We’ve got the pricing breakdown below.

Max pricing

Max Ad-Lite | $9.99/month or $99.99/year

2 concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, no offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality

2 concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, no offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality Max Ad Free | $15.99/month or $149.99/year

2 concurrent streams, 1080 resolution, 30 offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality

2 concurrent streams, 1080 resolution, 30 offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality Max Ultimate Ad Free | $19.99/month or $199.99/year

4 concurrent streams, up to 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads, Dolby Atmos sound quality

According to Warner Bros Discovery, “Current HBO Max subscribers will still have access to their current plan features for a minimum of six months following launch. HBO Max subscribers’ profiles, settings, watch history, ‘Continue Watching,’ and ‘My List’ items will also migrate to Max so they can pick up streaming right where they left off.

May 23. That’s coming up.

// WB Discovery