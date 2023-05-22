Forget editing Tweets – WhatsApp has added editable messages after all these years.

In a short announcement from Meta today, the owner of WhatsApp said that over the “coming weeks,” you’ll be able to dive in and fix those pesky typos in your messages. This is a limited time option, as we wouldn’t want to alter the record of your conversation far down the road, right?

Editing a message in WhatsApp will work for up to 15 minutes after you send it. To do so, you’ll long-press on a sent message and then choose the “Edit” button. You can see this option in the image at the top of this post. Once edited, a message will marked as “Edited,” so that everyone knows what sneaky move you just made.

And that’s pretty much it. Oh, WhatsApp also says that your edits are protected by end-to-end encryption, just like messages, media, and calls. That’s nice.

This new Edit feature is rolling out globally. Be on the lookout for an update on Google Play and iOS.

Google Play Link: WhatsApp

// Facebook