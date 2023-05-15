Mobvoi Teases Upcoming TicWatch Pro 5

Back in April, we got an early eyes-on with Mobvoi’s upcoming tank smartwatch, the TicWatch Pro 5. This week, they are sending out official teasers for the device, even including an image of the watch itself.

Naturally, the image was shrouded in darkness, but thanks to 2 seconds of editing and bumping up the brightness, we can clearly make out the full device, its dedicated hardware button, plus its rotating crown with lovely red accent. Enjoy the fruits of my editing labor.

Mobvoi didn’t include an official launch date, but we can at least fill you in on all of the specs while we wait, thanks of course to the previous leak. TicWatch Pro 5 will feature a 1.43″ dual-layer display that’s both OLED and FSTN (400×400), run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5+ chip and Wear OS, offer 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, Bluetooth 5.2, 2.4GHz WiFi, Corning Gorilla Glass, NFC, mic and speaker, 5ATM water resistance, military grade durability, compass and barometer, and a new rotating crown. Battery size is currently unconfirmed.

The below link will take you to the TicWatch Pro 5 landing page, though, it currently redirects to Mobvoi’s main page. We’re getting close, folks.