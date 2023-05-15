Bye Bye, Local File Playback Support From Sonos

Sonos announced this week that beginning May 23, the beloved Local File Playback option will be removed from the Sonos app for Android.

Here’s what Sonos has posted to its official website.

Starting May 23rd, 2023, we’re removing the ability to play audio files directly to Sonos using the “On this device” menu in the Sonos app for Android. We recommend using one of the methods described in this article to make sure you can still play any files stored on your Android device.

The reasoning behind this move? It’s Android’s fault, of course. Sonos’ staff member Marco B. explains via a support forum that, “As newer versions of mobile operating systems are released, it can sometimes change the way information is shared between devices, and this feature will no longer be compatible with newer versions of the Android operating system.”

It’s sad, but for Sonos people, there are still plenty of ways to get music onto the speakers from your phone. There’s the line-in option, Bluetooth, and NAS (network-attached storage).

/// The Verge | Sonos Forum