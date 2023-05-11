The Pixel Fold is expensive, there’s no getting around that. Like Samsung’s Galaxy Fold series, a big foldable that goes from phone to tablet costs a lot of money to make and that in turn means a lot of money will be required to buy. So we’re all looking for a Pixel Fold deal to try and make Google’s first foldable our own. Unfortunately, there aren’t many discounts at this time with only Google really selling it. There is one, though.

Google Fi has the Pixel Fold up for pre-order and they’ll give you up to $1,000 off should you commit to one. And when I say “commit,” I don’t necessarily mean committing to the device. That’s a given. I instead mean committing to Google Fi, because if you take this deal, they want you to stick around for 2 years (24 months). This is a 2-year contract to get you a Pixel Fold for a big discount.

Thankfully, the list of phones you can trade to get anywhere from $800 to $1,000 off is pretty big. But also, if you don’t have a phone to trade, they’ll still give you $700 off. That’s a pretty good deal!

Now, when I say “$1,000 off” or “$700 off,” we’re talking about a big discount spread out over 24 months as a bill credit. It’s like all of the deals that Verizon or AT&T would run, but instead of locking you in for 3 years, it’s 2. It’s closer to matching T-Mobile’s discount style.

Alright, starting to get interested? Here is the list of phones you can trade and what they are worth:

Eligible devices that enable $1,000 back: APPLE: iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max SAMSUNG: Galaxy Z Fold4

Eligible devices that enable $900 back: APPLE: iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini SAMSUNG: Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Z Flip4

Eligible devices that enable $800 back: APPLE: iPhone 11, iPhone 11P, iPhone 11P Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone XS Max GOOGLE: Pixel 6 Pro ONEPLUS: 10 Pro SAMSUNG: Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S22 5G, Galaxy S22+ 5G, Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G



The other terms here involve activating the Fold right away, keeping a full service line active for 24 months, getting refunds to your credit card (and receiving bill credits), etc. There is quite a bit to this, so take a look at the full promo terms here.

Shop Google Fi’s Pixel Fold Deal

ALTERNATE DEAL: The Google Store is the only other place to buy the Pixel Fold right now. They may not be offering a discount, but if you buy one, they will at least give you a free Pixel Watch with purchase. Not terrible – also not great. | Google Store Link