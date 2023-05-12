It was last October when Google first showcased the new Google Home experience. Then in November, a program was opened for users to test Google’s update and there it stayed for months. This week, Google appears happy with where the app is and is indeed launching the update to all users around the globe.

Google says that more than half a million people signed up to test the latest Google Home app, which doesn’t shock me, as the original screenshots of the app looked really colorful and nice. After being accepted into the program, I could tell there was much work left to be done, but now having been a few months, I can confirm that the app is in a much better place. On top of the work Google has already done, the Nest team says that they have made over 50 improvements to the app, such as the ability to reorder your Favorites, a new Inbox where you will receive actionable notifications, an improved Activity tab, and plenty else.

For Wear OS users, Favorites can now be accessed from the wrist, with improved camera notifications featuring animated previews for your camera also included. Google also took the time to announce that original Nest Cameras will be supported within the app soon, with the public preview getting access to this first in July.

The last piece is solely for Pixel owners. In next month’s Feature Drop, Google will introduce an exclusive home panel for Pixels, giving you one-tap access to your Google Home, directly from the Android lock screen or quick settings. “It will make it faster and easier to control the devices, automations and actions you use most often, such as turn off the lights, adjust the temp or view a camera, without needing to open your device, navigate to the app and find what you’re looking for,” Google explains.

Google Home users will begin seeing the updated app arrive on iOS and Android this week.

// Google