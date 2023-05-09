Mother’s Day is days away and the Samsung deals are there to turn you into the greatest child ever. A Galaxy S23 or Galaxy S23+ would be a pretty wild present, which Samsung has made more approachable by giving you $200 off if you trade-in just about anything in any condition. If you have any old “Galaxy” phone sitting in a drawer, pull that legend out and save money.

Samsung only does this deal for limited times and now is one of them. The promo is a part of their trade-in program, but instead of the values of older, lower-end phones decreasing all of the way down to $25 or so, they are telling you that the lowest they’ll offer is $200. And you get that as instant credit today.

I took a quick look through the Samsung list of trade-able phones that will get you $200 and it really is any Galaxy phone in any condition. Look at this image to see that not only will a Galaxy S7 Edge or Galaxy A11 land you $200 off, there is an option for “Any Galaxy Smartphone, Any Condition.” Crazy, right? To check all of the values and confirm I’m not crazy, hit this link.

With this $200 discount, a Galaxy S23 drops to $599 and the Galaxy S23+ drops to $799. The puts them in Pixel 7 territory. It also makes two of my favorite phones of the year incredibly affordable. For those who don’t know, the Galaxy S23 has been impossible to put down because of its premium build, impressive screen and performance, and insane battery life. It might be the phone of the year for me already.

Of course, if you have other phones, you could save more. Samsung will give you $550 for a Galaxy Fold 4, $440 for a Galaxy S22 Ultra, or $310 for a Galaxy S21 Ultra. Those are certainly not the best trade-in values we’ve seen, so this deal really is about the $200 off for trading in anything.

Need a refresher on the Galaxy S23+? Here’s my review. The phone is ridiculously good in case you don’t want to read through all 2,400 words there.

Shop Galaxy S23, S23+ Mother’s Day deals