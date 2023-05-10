How to Watch Google I/O 2023 Opening Keynote (10AM PT)

Google I/O kicks off this morning with a lengthy couple of keynotes from Google. All of it is live streamed, so you can tune in from the comfort of your own office or sauna or dressing room or car or wherever.

The first keynote to pay attention to is the 2-hour “Google Keynote” and it’s where you’ll see the company announce a whole bunch of ideas and projects and apps and features and (likely) hardware that you might play with soon. After that will be the “Developer Keynote” that is as long, yet obviously more focused on helping developers utilize Google’s tools to build what’s next. You’ll for sure want to tune into the first one if you are a fan of technology, Android, Wear OS, Google, etc.

The “Google Keynote” kicks off at 10AM Pacific (1PM Eastern) and can be streamed below, at YouTube, or directly on the Google I/O website.

We’ll have a ton of coverage of all of the day’s happenings as it goes down, so stick with us for a good chunk of your day. It’s going to be a fun one.