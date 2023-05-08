The month of May is in full swing and Google was right on time with its new monthly updates for Pixel phones for the first time in a couple of releases. Samsung isn’t far behind Google and is now pushing May updates to the Galaxy Flip 4 and Galaxy Fold 4. The Galaxy S21 line is also receiving a fresh update, just not the May patch.

We are still going through a period of time where Samsung isn’t pushing major updates. As each new month arrives with a new security patch, the updates are just that – security patches. We might see “performance improvements” tossed in as a part of them, but for the most part these updates “provide the most up to date Android security patches on your device,” according to Verizon.

We’re mostly waiting for Samsung to tell us about big new camera improvements, the next version of One UI, that sort of thing before getting excited about updates again. If history tells us anything, we may not see much movement in those areas until this summer when the Galaxy Flip 5 and Galaxy Fold 5 go official.

Since there isn’t anything else to share here, I’ll jump right into the new build numbers you’ll want to lookout for:

Galaxy Z Flip 4 : TP1A.220624.014.F721USQS2CWD9

: TP1A.220624.014.F721USQS2CWD9 Galaxy Z Fold 4 : TP1A.220624.014.F936USQS2CWD9

: TP1A.220624.014.F936USQS2CWD9 Galaxy S21 : TP1A.220624.014.G991USQU6EWD3

: TP1A.220624.014.G991USQU6EWD3 Galaxy S21+ : TP1A.220624.014.G996USQU6EWD3

: TP1A.220624.014.G996USQU6EWD3 Galaxy S21 Ultra : TP1A.220624.014.G998USQU6EWD3

: TP1A.220624.014.G998USQU6EWD3 Galaxy S21 FE: TP1A.220624.014.G990U2SQU4EWD4

If wondering how to check for updates on your Samsung phone, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates. That set of steps should cover most of Samsung’s phones from recent years.

// Verizon