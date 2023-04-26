The Google Pixel 6 line on Verizon may not have received its April update yet, but that hasn’t stopped the carrier from pushing a steady stream of updates to its other top tier devices, like all of those from Samsung. In recent days, Verizon and Samsung have pushed updates to all of the foldables and what may be the last update for the Galaxy S10 line.

We’re looking at updates for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+, all of which are seeing the April Android security patch. There aren’t really any other noteworthy additions to the update, although Verizon is suggesting that “performance improvements” are included on the Fold 3 and Flip 3.

They also made a mention of support on the Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4 of “BYOD (bring your own device) when making the switch to Verizon from select carriers.” They describe that as the following:

If you’re not already on Verizon’s 5G Nationwide network, Galaxy Z Fold4 users from other North American carriers will now be able to bring their device and instantly switch to Verizon. Just insert and activate a new Verizon SIM card in your Galaxy Z Fold4 device and it will automatically adapt to the Verizon network and experiences.

Verizon is essentially saying that if you come over to their network from another carrier in North America, a simple SIM swap will “automatically” pull in network settings experiences. I’m confused at that idea being any sort of new, as that’s essentially how this has worked for more years than I can remember. Samsung (and most other device makers) has shipped to the US a single device that works across all carriers for a long, long time, and SIM swapping has been easy to do because of that. Unless there is something else alongside this BYOD news that Verizon isn’t telling us, we’re baffled.

Anyway, here are the new builds to be on the lookout for:

Galaxy Fold 3 : TP1A.220624.014.F926USQU3FWD3

: TP1A.220624.014.F926USQU3FWD3 Galaxy Fold 4 : TP1A.220624.014.F936USQU2CWCC

: TP1A.220624.014.F936USQU2CWCC Galaxy Flip 3 : TP1A.220624.014.F711USQU4FWD3

: TP1A.220624.014.F711USQU4FWD3 Galaxy Flip 4 : TP1A.220624.014.F721USQU2CWCC

: TP1A.220624.014.F721USQU2CWCC Galaxy S10 : SP1A.210812.016.G973USQS8IWC1

: SP1A.210812.016.G973USQS8IWC1 Galaxy S10+: SP1A.210812.016.G975USQS8IWC1

To check for updates on your Samsung phone, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates.