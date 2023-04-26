Laya’s Horizon, from the same amazing folks responsible for both Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey, is on its way to both iOS and Android on May 2. Being published by Netflix, you will need an account to play the game, but the perks of that should outweigh any cons. For example, this game should come with zero in-app purchases or ads. That’s a great thing, as it gives us more time to explore what looks to be an amazing world.

We have the latest trailer for the game, with the gameplay looking very fast paced, while also set in a relatively open world. While games like Alto’s Odyssey had the player stuck on what could feel like an endless loop of varying biomes, this title will offer more sense of exploration, which should lead to some great gaming.

Master the art of flying. Dive off mountains, weave across forests and glide over rivers to unlock new abilities as you explore a vast, peaceful world.

Full transparency, I’ve had the game on my phone for a bit now, and while I can’t share much, I can say that I think many people will enjoy this title.

May 2. Mark those calendars!