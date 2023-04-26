Part of Snapdragon’s Elite Gaming suite of technologies, Qualcomm announced Game Super Resolution (Snapdragon GSR) today, poised to bring better performance and improved battery life to mobile games like Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, Jade Dynasty: New Fantasy, Farming Simulator 23 Mobile, and more.

What is Snapdragon Game Super Resolution (GSR)?

According to Qualcomm’s press release, which can sometimes feel like reading a different language, GSR is a “single pass spatial aware super resolution technique” designed to provide super scaling quality with the best performance and power savings. As explained, there are many techniques for upscaling, with having some sort of negative trade-off for the improved resolution. With GSR, the goal is fast performance, good output quality, all in a single pass.

For users like me and you, we should be able to notice four things when this becomes available on mobile titles: increased resolution while the visual quality of graphics remains high, increased frame rates for smoother gameplay, better battery life thanks to lower power consumption, and increased visual fidelity while maintaining high frame rates.

Put more simply, 1080p games can become 4K games and 30 fps (frames per second) titles become 60+ fps titles, all while not affecting your battery life. Let’s gooo.

Mobile games and XR products supporting GSR are expected to launch later this year. We’ll be keeping an eye on this.

// Qualcomm