Facer introduced an industry first this morning — real-time 3D watch faces for compatible Wear OS smartwatches.

We’re talking interactive 3D animations with dynamic lighting effects, particle effects, procedurally generated visual effects, with real-time 3D models featuring high polygon counts, high-res textures, and “lifelike” rendering. You’ll even have these animations at 60fps on supported watches (Galaxy Watch 4 and 5 series).

For those concerned about battery life, Facer claims in its FAQ that the 3D faces have been tested extensively and do not consume more battery than traditional 2D faces, which sounds pretty remarkable. As of right now, variety is somewhat limited as the feature only just now launched, but thanks to Facer’s community of partner designers, hundreds of new faces will be released in the coming weeks.

Additionally, note that these faces won’t work on every smartwatch, but they do work on a majority of the most popular Wear OS options. The 3D faces are compatible with the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5, Pixel Watch, Fossil Gen 6, as well as all Wear OS devices running the Snapdragon 4100+ chipset. For pricing, the 3D options are $1.99 a pop.

If you want to give these a shot on your Wear OS device, download Facer and get to it.

// Facer