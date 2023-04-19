Surprising Google Fi news is always welcome around here and we’ve got just that today. Google announced that Google Fi now has a new name, there are slightly tweaked plans for you to choose from, you can try it risk-free for 7 days, and a new app experience is one the way. Woohoo!

The new name of Google Fi is Google Fi Wireless. Simple enough. To be honest, it makes a lot more sense than just Google Fi, which always reminded me of broadband or a fiber service or something like that. Adding the word “Wireless” to the situation certainly clarifies what Google is offering here.

New name out of the way, more importantly, we have a slightly changed Simply Unlimited plan. Google has been offering this plan at $50 for single lines, $80 for 2 lines, $75 for 3 lines, or $80 for 4 lines. Now, from 2-4 lines, everyone pays $80. I guess that’s technically a price increase for those with 3 lines?

That said, Google is now tossing in free connectivity to smartwatches “at no extra cost.” Google says that you can add a Pixel Watch or compatible Samsung watches to help you stay connected if you leave your phone behind. This used to only be included in the Plus plan, as far as I can tell.

As for that free trial, Google Fi Wireless is offering up a 7-day free trial for you to test out the network (which is T-Mobile’s network). All you need is an eSIM compatible phone. By activating eSIM, you’ll simply test Fi Wireless alongside your other network. Again, Google says this is “risk free.” This sounds a lot like all of the free trials we recently highlighted for you from Verizon, T-Mobile, and Cricket.

To get started with the free trial, follow the instructions at the Fi Wireless site.

And finally, Google will begin rolling out a “refreshed family-centric” app redesign that’ll “make it easier to manage your family’s digital safety settings” and give you the ability to easily add new family members. Below is a peak at what it’ll look like.

Who loves Google Fi Wireless?

// Google