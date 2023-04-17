Rovio Gets Scooped Up by SEGA for $775 Million

Rovio has entered the process of being purchased by SEGA for three quarters of a billion dollars. That’s $775 million. Wow.

Rovio isn’t a name we drop around these parts too often anymore, mainly because they haven’t published a title that has caught our attention in quite some time. The last time we mentioned them was last year when they published an ad-free version of Angry Birds for $0.99. Regardless, this is happening and it’s all about SEGA wanting to focus more heavily on mobile gaming.

According to the press release, “SEGA aims to accelerate its growth in the global gaming market and increase its corporate value by generating synergies between SEGA’s existing businesses and Rovio’s strengths, including its global IPs and live-operated mobile game development capabilities.”

SEGA has a plan and it believes it can act upon this plan by gobbling up Rovio. Because we’re a fan of SEGA’s title, we look forward to see what comes of this. The deal is expected to close during the second quarter of FY2024/3.

