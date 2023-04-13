April Updates Start Arriving for Samsung Phones (Updated)

Google is late again with its monthly Pixel update, but that never slows or influences when Samsung will push new security patches to its own phones. We’re not yet a full week into April and Samsung is already pushing updates to phones like the Galaxy S21 series.

We will likely see more before the end of the week, but for now the first updates in the US are for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Since April is a minor update month in the world of Android, don’t expect much to change here.

Verizon, who is pushing updates at the moment, says to expect the “most up to date Android security patches on your device,” and that’s it. They didn’t even casually toss out “performance” improvements or camera tweaks or anything else. We do expect a big camera update for the Galaxy S23 line here shortly, but those same upgrades may not show up on older models.

If you own a Galaxy S21 device, here are the builds to look for:

Galaxy S21 : TP1A.220624.014.G991USQS6EWCA

: TP1A.220624.014.G991USQS6EWCA Galaxy S21+ : TP1A.220624.014.G996USQS6EWCA

: TP1A.220624.014.G996USQS6EWCA Galaxy S21 Ultra: TP1A.220624.014.G998USQS6EWCA

UPDATE APRIL 13: The Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra are all receiving the April update as well. This is not the expected camera update, as far as we know, but the new builds are as follows:

Galaxy S23 Ultra : TP1A.220624.014.S918USQU1AWC8

: TP1A.220624.014.S918USQU1AWC8 Galaxy S23+ : TP1A.220624.014.S916USQU1AWC8

: TP1A.220624.014.S916USQU1AWC8 Galaxy S23: TP1A.220624.014.S911USQU1AWC8

To check for updates on your Samsung phone, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates.

OK, Google, you’re next.