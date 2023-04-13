Maybe you don’t own a Pixel phone or your existing Pixel phone is too old to support the Android 14 beta? If that’s you, now would be a good time to upgrade to a new Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, or Pixel 7 Pro.

Each of these devices supports the brand new Android 14 beta, and currently, they are all on sale. Through Amazon, Best Buy, and Google’s dedicated online hardware store, the Pixel 6a can be had for $299 ($150 off retail), the Pixel 7 is $449 ($150 off), and the Pixel 7 Pro is down to $749 ($150 off). That’s $150 off the entire lineup, no trade-in or anything required. Pure savings.

Once you have your shiny new Pixel, be sure to follow our directions on how to get the Android 14 beta up and running on your device.

Beta fiends, unite!