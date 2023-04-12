Amazon is hosting a sale on the entire Galaxy S23 lineup, all the way from the small and fantastic Galaxy S23 to the large and in charge Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Currently, you can snag the Galaxy S23 (Kellen’s current favorite phone) for just $699, which is $100 off its usual $799 price. If you need a slightly larger device, the price goes up to $849 ($150 off usual price). Saving the best for last, there’s the Galaxy S23 Ultra for $999, which is a savings of $200 from the usual $1199 price.

We could make the argument that there is no bad option in this family of phones. The Galaxy S23 is essentially the perfect size for a phone, while also bringing all of today’s best specs to your pocket. If battery size is something you absolutely deem most important, boom, there’s the Galaxy S23+. If you consider yourself the ultimate power user, then it’s the Galaxy S23 Ultra for you, with its massive array of cameras, S Pen, and huge display. You can’t go wrong with any of these phones.

Have at it.