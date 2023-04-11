Google announced four new features for the Maps app on Android and iOS this week, all centered on our national parks system here in the US. If you find yourself visiting these lovely locations, this update is for you.

In the update, users can now quickly identify the most popular places in a particular park, such as its attractions, campgrounds, visitor centers, and trailheads. This is made possible thanks to the work we the users have put in, as Google specifically calls out the Maps community. You’re welcome, I suppose. In addition, trails are now a serious feature of Maps, not just pins that display where a trail starts. Popular trails will now be shown in their entirety, allowing you to locate both the start and finish of that trail. When it comes to planning out a hike, this could be very useful.

Later this month, users will see park entrances highlighted on the map, as well as better directions to trailheads when you’re going on foot or by bicycle.

The last piece is for when cell reception out in the park is terrible. Users can download these maps and their information for offline use, just like you can on other areas. Again, that’s super helpful.

These changes are rolling out now.

