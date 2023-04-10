The Google Pixel Watch is getting an April update alongside its Pixel phone family. Like those Pixel phone updates from this month, this one appears to be minor in scope and doesn’t even contain much of a changelog. Hey, that’s not me complaining about an update, though – don’t get it twisted.

The new Pixel Watch April update is rolling out globally as build RWDA.230114.010.G2. Google says that the update will start showing up as early as today.

As for what’s new, we have little to report. The official Pixel Watch April update changelog simply states that “The April 2023 software update includes the latest security patches for Pixel Watch users.” Yep, that’s it, although I can’t say we expected much after last month’s Pixel Watch feature drop.

For those in the know, you should be able to force the update onto your watch shortly. We’ve been doing a little Wear OS trick for several years now lets us grab updates immediately. It should work for you if you follow the steps below:

Swipe down the quick settings menu from the top of your watch and tap on the Settings icon

Scroll all of the way to the bottom to “System” and tap

Tap on “System updates”

If no update is available, start tapping towards the top of the screen on the watch icon

Keep tapping. Keep tapping. Keeeeeep tapping.

If an update is available, it should show up and start downloading

Boom.

Another monthly update for the Pixel Watch! Love to see it.