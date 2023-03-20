Last week, Verizon appears to have jumped the gun a bit and detailed that Pixel Watch owners were receiving the March security update. Today, Google has now confirmed this news, with the update said to be now rolling out globally.

Owners will know they are running the latest build should they see build number RWDA.230114.008.R1 in the settings menu. If you aren’t seeing that, then you don’t have the latest and you’ll be now in line to receive it once the OTA hits your device.

As for what’s new, there is actually a ton of goodies inside. Google has detailed all of it below.

What’s Included

Watch Faces – Digital Clock is now available with button press when the device is powered down. The time will now appear upon crown push, alongside the red low battery indicator.

– Digital Clock is now available with button press when the device is powered down. The time will now appear upon crown push, alongside the red low battery indicator. Display – In addition to enabling AOD in the settings on your watch or companion app, you can now turn AOD on by rotating the haptic crown, and the screen activates in AOD off and brightens display in ambient mode.

– In addition to enabling AOD in the settings on your watch or companion app, you can now turn AOD on by rotating the haptic crown, and the screen activates in AOD off and brightens display in ambient mode. Touch – Optimizations have been added to improve sensitivity of touch screen behavior.

Settings – Battery saver enable/disable single tap support in QSS has been fully enabled in this release.

– Optimizations have been added to improve sensitivity of touch screen behavior. Settings – Battery saver enable/disable single tap support in QSS has been fully enabled in this release. Alarms – In the coming weeks, a fix will be rolled out via PlayStore to update the Clock app that addresses some alarms which have been having a delayed or false start. Ensure Auto-update apps is selected in Play Store > Settings on your watch and you will get this update once it’s available when your watch is on charger and connected to Wi-Fi.

If you thought you were going crazy because your Pixel Watch wasn’t receiving the update last week, now we know what the deal was. Verizon was just a bit early.

// Google Support