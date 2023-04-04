For the second month in a row, Google missed its typical release schedule for its monthly Pixel update. Since a delay means no info provided by Google, we are left looking elsewhere for details on why an update is missing or what the update could include when released. Thankfully, Verizon has provided details for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5.

For years, Google has pushed these updates on the first Monday of the month, but in March for its big quarterly update, they were a full week late. Now for April, they are once again missing that first Monday schedule and have left us without comment on why Pixel owners are left sitting around on last month’s build.

This morning, Verizon posted build numbers and details for the April Pixel update for the oldest Pixel phones still receiving updates. They’ve told us that the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5 will all see build TQ2A.230405.003 and it should have started rolling out yesterday, April 3. I’d imagine the Pixel 5a will join them.

They have not yet provided information for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, or Pixel 7 Pro.

The only other info included with the build is that this “current software update provides the most up to date Android security patches on your device.” That’s pretty standard cut-and-paste changelog speak. That’s also not a surprising note since the March update was the large quarterly update that addressed dozens of bugs. April’s update should just be a smaller security patch with a sprinkling of bug fixes.

Again, we don’t know why there is a delay here, but if we go off of last month, it took Google a full week beyond the expected date to release the update to most Pixel phones. It took a full 2 weeks for the Pixel 6 line to see the update. Google doesn’t often respond to our requests for comment on update delays.

To recap, the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5 (possibly the Pixel 5a too) should see an update at any moment. For the Pixel 6 up through the Pixel 7, we’re left wondering. We’ll share additional info as we see it.