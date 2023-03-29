NVIDIA is pushing out a fresh update to SHIELD TV units, focused primarily on changes it is making to its NVIDIA Games app and GeForce NOW gaming streaming. There’s quite a bit of reorganizing going on, so I’ll let NVIDIA explain it in its own terms.

According to NVIDIA, “an update will begin rolling out to the NVIDIA Games app that better supports the app’s primary use,” which of course is streaming titles with GeForce NOW. In addition, the app’s name is being changed to GeForce NOW Cloud Gaming for SHIELD TV to reflect this. Try saying that 5x fast.

NVIDIA states that this is the first step in bringing new features and improvements to GeForce NOW on Android and Android TV devices. Further down the road, the two apps will be unified to help development be more streamlined.

As a last little piece, this update removes Gamestream from SHIELD TV. NVIDIA says that users can use Steam Link to stream games from their PC, with instructions on how to set that up here.

Not a huge update, but we’ll take it.